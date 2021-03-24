NFL Transactions: Wednesday 3/24

49ers
- 49ers re-signed CB K’Waun Williams. (NFLTR)
- 49ers re-signed DE Jordan Willis. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed LB Christian Jones. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed RB Damien Williams. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed S Ricardo Allen. (NFLTR)
Bills
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed LT Donovan Smith to a two-year, $31.8M extension. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
-
Dolphins re-signed LB Elandon Roberts. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed TE Kyle Rudolph. (NFLTR)
- Giants re-signed LB Devante Downs. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB C.J. Beathard. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed DE Vinny Curry. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed RB Tevin Coleman. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed LB Alex Anzalone. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Damion Ratley. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed LS Joe Fortunato. (NFLTR)
- Packers re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed K Matt Ammendola. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed RB James White. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed LB LaRoy Reynolds. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed DE Benson Mayowa. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed DE Kerry Hyder. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed G Jordan Simmons. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed OLB Cassius Marsh. (NFLTR)
- Steelers re-signed ERFA LB Robert Spillane. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah. (NFLTR)