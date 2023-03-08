NFL Transactions: Wednesday 3/8

Nate Bouda
Cardinals

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers waived LB Jordan Mack from the retired list.
  • Panthers released DB Justin Layne from the did not report list.
  • Panthers released DB Rashaan Melvin from the retired list.

Texans

  • Texans signed C Scott Quessenberry to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
  • Texans claimed QB E.J. Perry off waivers from the Jaguars.

