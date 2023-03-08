NFL Transactions: Wednesday 3/8

Cardinals
- Cardinals released WR Chosen Robbie Anderson. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants re-signed LB Jarrad Davis. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars released CB Shaquill Griffin. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions tendered ERFA LB Anthony Pittman. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed OL Ross Pierschbacher. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived LB Jordan Mack from the retired list.
- Panthers released DB Justin Layne from the did not report list.
- Panthers released DB Rashaan Melvin from the retired list.
Texans
- Texans signed C Scott Quessenberry to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Texans claimed QB E.J. Perry off waivers from the Jaguars.
