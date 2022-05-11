NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/11

Bears
- Bears signed QB Nathan Peterman. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived QB Ryan Willis.
- Bears waived TE Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
- Bears claimed TE Rysen John off of waivers from the Giants.
Broncos
- Broncos signed second-round OLB Nik Bonitto. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed three other draft picks. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed sixth-round G Jamaree Salyer. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived OL Jared Hocker. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars claimed OL Wes Martin and OLB Rashod Berry.
- Jaguars waived K Matthew Wright. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived QB Steven Montez. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers claimed TE Eli Wolf off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived WR Chris Blair.
Panthers
- Panthers waived DE Azur Kamara. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed sixth-round DL Sam Roberts. (NFLTR)
- Patriots claimed TE Matt Sokol off of waivers from the Lions. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived DT Xavier Kelly.
Saints
- Saints waived RB Josh Adams. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived DT Braxton Hoyett.
Steelers
- Steelers CB Isaiah Johnson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Texans
- Texans signed second-round S Jalen Pitre. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed seventh-round TE Nick Muse. (NFLTR)
