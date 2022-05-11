NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/11

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bears

  • Bears signed QB Nathan Peterman. (NFLTR)
  • Bears waived QB Ryan Willis
  • Bears waived TE Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
  • Bears claimed TE Rysen John off of waivers from the Giants.

Broncos

  • Broncos signed second-round OLB Nik Bonitto. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed three other draft picks. (NFLTR)

Chargers

  • Chargers signed sixth-round G Jamaree Salyer. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived OL Jared Hocker. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars claimed OL Wes Martin and OLB Rashod Berry.
  • Jaguars waived K Matthew Wright. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions waived QB Steven Montez. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Packers claimed TE Eli Wolf off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived WR Chris Blair.

Panthers

  • Panthers waived DE Azur Kamara. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots signed sixth-round DL Sam Roberts. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots claimed TE Matt Sokol off of waivers from the Lions. (NFLTR)

Ravens

  • Ravens waived DT Xavier Kelly.

Saints

  • Saints waived RB Josh Adams. (NFLTR)
  • Saints waived DT Braxton Hoyett.

Steelers

  • Steelers CB Isaiah Johnson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. 

Texans

  • Texans signed second-round S Jalen Pitre. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings signed seventh-round TE Nick Muse. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply