NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/20

Jets
- Jets signed S Craig James. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed second-round WR Christian Watson. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Isiah Brown. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released S Dallin Leavitt. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived G Jordan Meredith.
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Devon Williams on the reserve/did not report list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed RB Ricky Person on the left squad.
- Ravens placed WR Binjimen Victor on the non-football injury list.
