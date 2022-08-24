NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/24

49ers
- 49ers OT Sam Schlueter reverted to injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos waived DE Marquiss Spencer from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Broncos OT Casey Tucker reverted to injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OLB Genard Avery. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers WR Bug Howard reverted to injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals DB Darrell Baker reverted to injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers DB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Damon Lloyd and DE Ty Shelby reverted to injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Gary Jennings from injured reserve with a settlement.
Colts
- Colts signed P Matt Haack. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders claimed G Wes Martin, cut CB Channing Stribling. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys LB Christian Sam reverted to injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived DB Tino Ellis from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Eagles traded DB Ugo Amadi to the Titans. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived DB Jimmy Moreland from injured reserve with a settlement.
Falcons
- Falcons moved LB Deion Jones off of the active PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived DB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Falcons DT Jalen Dalton reverted to injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants moved WR Sterling Shepard off of the active PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants claimed CB Harrison Hand and WR Jaylon Moore. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived DB Brady Breeze from injured reserve with a settlement.
Packers
- Packers waived G Cole Schneider and DB Donte Vaughn from injured reserve with settlements.
- Packers WR Danny Davis and DB Vernon Scott reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens WR Slade Bolden reverted to injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints released OT Jerald Hawkins from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB Ronnie Rivers, placed LB Jon Rhattigan on reserve PUP list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
- Steelers claimed DB Elijah Riley off waivers from the Jets.
- Steelers waived DB Donovan Stiner.
Texans
- Texans release CB Fabian Moreau. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans traded for Eagles DB Ugo Amadi. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed LB Monty Rice on reserve PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DB Shakur Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.
