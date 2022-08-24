NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/24

By
Logan Ulrich
-

49ers

  • 49ers OT Sam Schlueter reverted to injured reserve.

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed OLB Genard Avery. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers WR Bug Howard reverted to injured reserve.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals DB Darrell Baker reverted to injured reserve.

Chargers

  • Chargers DB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Damon Lloyd and DE Ty Shelby reverted to injured reserve.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived WR Gary Jennings from injured reserve with a settlement.

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys LB Christian Sam reverted to injured reserve.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived DB Tino Ellis from injured reserve with a settlement.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons moved LB Deion Jones off of the active PUP list. (NFLTR
  • Falcons waived DB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Falcons DT Jalen Dalton reverted to injured reserve.

Giants

Lions

  • Lions waived DB Brady Breeze from injured reserve with a settlement.

Packers

  • Packers waived G Cole Schneider and DB Donte Vaughn from injured reserve with settlements.
  • Packers WR Danny Davis and DB Vernon Scott reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Ravens

  • Ravens WR Slade Bolden reverted to injured reserve.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers waived LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers claimed DB Elijah Riley off waivers from the Jets.
  • Steelers waived DB Donovan Stiner.

Texans

Titans

  • Titans traded for Eagles DB Ugo Amadi. (NFLTR)
  • Titans placed LB Monty Rice on reserve PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Titans waived DB Shakur Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.

