NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/29

  • Broncos designated RB Mike Boone to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed C Harry Crider and C Javon Patterson to their practice squad.

Browns

  • Browns placed DB Tim Harris on the COVID-19 list.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed CB Richard Sherman. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers placed WR Scotty Miller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers designated OLB Cam Gill and G John Molchon to return from injured reserve. 

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers designated DB Ryan Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Colts

  • Colts designated QB Sam Ehlinger to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Colts signed CB Anthony Chesley to their active roster. 
  • Colts signed S Jordan Lucas to their practice squad.
  • Colts placed CB T.J. Carrie on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins activated G Adam Pankey from the practice squad injured list.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed G Sua Opeta to their active roster.
  • Eagles signed T Casey Tucker and DL Cameron Malveaux to their practice squad.(NFLTR)

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders signed RB Trey Ragas and WR Javon Wims to their practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints designated OL Will Clapp to return from injured reserve.

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings designated WR Dan Chisena and RB Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Washington

