NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/29

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Buster Skrine. (NFLTR)
- 49ers designated CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears designated LB Danny Trevathan to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos designated RB Mike Boone to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed C Harry Crider and C Javon Patterson to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed DB Tim Harris on the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed CB Richard Sherman. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed WR Scotty Miller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers designated OLB Cam Gill and G John Molchon to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated LB Dennis Gardeck to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed S Charles Washington on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed OL Shaq Calhoun, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Danny Isidora and OL Michal Menet to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed WR Josh Doctson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers designated DB Ryan Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts designated QB Sam Ehlinger to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed CB Anthony Chesley to their active roster.
- Colts signed S Jordan Lucas to their practice squad.
- Colts placed CB T.J. Carrie on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated G Adam Pankey from the practice squad injured list.
Eagles
- Eagles signed G Sua Opeta to their active roster.
- Eagles signed T Casey Tucker and DL Cameron Malveaux to their practice squad.(NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons designated DB Kendall Sheffield and G Josh Andrews to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants designated WR John Ross to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OT Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed LB Omari Cobb and G Sam Jones to their practice squad.
- Giants released WR Matt Cole, OT Foster Sarell and DT Willie Henry from their practice squad.
- Giants placed LB Blake Martinez on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets designated S Ashtyn Davis and S Sharrod Neasman to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots designated WR N’Keal Harry to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed RB Trey Ragas and WR Javon Wims to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams claimed OLB Jamir Jones off of waivers from the Steelers. (NFLTR)
- Rams designated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and OT Tremayne Anchrum to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens designated WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated OLB Justin Houston and DT Justin Madubuike from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints designated OL Will Clapp to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Robert Nkemdiche to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks activated TE Gerald Evertt from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks designated OT Cedric Ogbuehi and TE Colby Parkinson to return from injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed TE Ryan Izzo to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers designated OT Zach Banner to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated WR Marcus Johnson and DB Brady Breeze to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings designated WR Dan Chisena and RB Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Washington
-
Washington designated WR Curtis Samuel to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
-
Washington re-signed WR Kelvin Harmon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
-
Washington signed G Nolan Laufenberg and DT T.Y. McGill to their practice squad.
