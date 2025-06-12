Nick Chubb Generated Interest From Saints Before Signing With Texans

Per Click 2 Houston, RB Nick Chubb received interest from the Saints as a free agent before signing with the Texans.

Chubb signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with a maximum value of $5 million to share the backfield with RBs Joe Mixon, fourth-rounder Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale.

Chubb, 29, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract last April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He played out the rest of that deal and was testing the open market for the first time in his career in 2025.

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.