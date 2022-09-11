‘No Competition Or Controversy’ For Titans’ QB Job

Sources tell Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that there is “no competition or controversy” when it comes to the Titans’ quarterback job and it will be Ryan Tannehill‘s team for the 2022 season.

Tannehill is reportedly in “great shape” and had an excellent training camp.

The Titans drafted rookie QB Malik Willis, who had some stand-out moments during the preseason, but it sounds like he still may have a ways to go before he’s ready to push Tannehill for the starting job.

Tannehill, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2021, Ryan Tannehill appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions to go along with 270 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.