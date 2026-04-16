No Offer Sheet Expected For Cowboys RFA K Brandon Aubrey Before Deadline

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, restricted free agent K Brandon Aubrey “looks destined” to remain with Dallas in 2026, as they will retain his rights if he doesn’t sign an offer sheet elsewhere by Friday.

The Cowboys placed a second-round tender on Aubrey, which is worth $5.75 million and would give Dallas a second-round pick if they opt against matching an offer sheet from another team.

Aubrey, 30, was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2022 USFL draft, and he spent two seasons with the team. He signed with the Cowboys in July 2023 on a three-year, $2.695 million deal and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

He’s a restricted free agent on the market this offseason, but Dallas used a second-round tender on him.

In 2025, Aubrey appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made 36 of 42 field goals along with 47 of 48 extra point attempts.