Odell Beckham Jr. Taking Physical With Giants Today

Per Ryan Dunleavy, free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is in the Giants building on Monday for a physical.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added Beckham worked out with the Giants on Monday as well.

According to Josina Anderson, there are no immediate plans to sign Beckham. Should there be a reunion, Anderson believes it would be after the draft starts this Thursday.

At the league meetings, Giants HC John Harbaugh said Beckham is an option they will look at when asked if they would be interested.

Beckham was clear about his desire to return to the NFL following the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and specifically expressed interest in returning to New York.

Beckham Jr, 33, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract before he became a free agent once more and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract. Miami ended up letting him go in December 2024.

In 2024, Beckham appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns.