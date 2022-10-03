Odell Beckham Jr Visited With Giants’ Players On Monday

Josina Anderson reports that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr was in the Giants building on Monday.

According to Jeff Howe, Beckham was “hanging out” with some Giants’ players today and was not meeting with the team.

Howe adds that there’s “nothing happening” between the Giants and Beckham at the moment and he isn’t expected to be fully cleared until at least November from the ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl.

Contending teams such as the Rams, Buccaneers and Packers have reportedly been in touch with Beckham since free agency opened.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

