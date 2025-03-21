According to James Crepea, Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. has top 30 visits scheduled with seven teams, including the Falcons, Bears, Bengals, Texans, Saints, Eagles, and Commanders.

He’s among the top offensive tackles available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Conerly, 21, earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024. He also won the Anthony Muñoz Award in 2021 for being the best lineman in high school football.

During his three-year college career, Conerly appeared in 41 games for the Ducks.