Other Teams Still Believe Eagles Could Look To Trade A.J. Brown This Offseason

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, several executives he spoke with on other teams believed the Eagles could still look to trade WR A.J. Brown this coming offseason, even after resolutely holding onto him through this past trade deadline.

Brown’s frustrations with his role in the Eagles’ passing attack have been a recurring theme this year. There are structural reasons, from the team’s commitment to the run game to the limitations of QB Jalen Hurts, why those frustrations might not clear up in 2026.

Fowler adds there would be a healthy market for Brown, who’s viewed as still having prime years left at 28 years old and is due $50 million in cash over the next two seasons. Brown would also probably welcome a change of scenery at this point.

One of the biggest challenges would be managing a trade on the Eagles’ salary cap, but Fowler says Philadelphia is one of the teams least afraid of dead money.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 64 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Brown as the news is available.