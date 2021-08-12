Packers Activate Three From NFI List Including CB Kevin King, Sign CB Dominique Martin

The Green Bay Packers activated CB Kevin King, DL Kingsley Keke and LB Isaiah McDuffie from the non-football injury list on Thursday and signed CB Dominique Martin, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Packers also waived OLB Randy Ramsey with an injury designation.

King, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract this past March.

In 2020, King appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded 57 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and five passes defended.