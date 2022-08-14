Packers Activating Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan & Christian Watson From PUP List

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced Sunday that they’re activating OL Elgton Jenkins, TE Robert Tonyan and WR Christian Watson from the PUP list.

However, LaFleur clarified that these players will be eased back into practice.

“It’s the next step in the process. It’s not like they’ll be out there in team drills. They’ll do individuals…and some walkthroughs,” LaFleur said, per Wes Hodkiewicz.

Jenkins, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in and started eight games for the Packers.

Watson, 22, led North Dakota State in receiving his final three years and was an All-American his final two (first-team 2020, second-team 2021). The Packers used the No. 34 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Dontrelle Inman.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $9,241,031 contract that includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Watson appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts, recording 105 receptions for 2,140 yards (20.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

Tonyan, 27, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons.

Tonyan returned to the Packers last year on a restricted deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed to a new one-year deal with Green Bay.

In 2021, Tonyan appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 18 passes for 204 yards receiving and two touchdowns.