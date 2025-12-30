Packers Announce Seven Roster Moves For Week 18

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 18.

The full list includes:

Packers claimed DL Jonathan Ford off waivers from the Bears.

off waivers from the Bears. Packers signed CB Shemar Bartholomew and CB Jaylin Simpson to their active roster

and CB to their active roster Packers signed RB Damien Martinez to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Packers placed CB Kamal Hadden and DL Jordon Riley on injured reserve.

and DL on injured reserve. Packers waived DL Quinton Bohanna

Ford, 26, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived by the team. Green Bay later brought him back to their practice squad. He was recently activated from injured reserve earlier this week but was waived shortly after.

The Bears claimed Ford off waivers last year and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Ford has appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded four tackles and no sacks.