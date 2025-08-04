Packers Bring Back CB Corey Ballentine

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed CB Corey Ballentine to the roster.

The team cut CB Gregory Junior in a corresponding move.

This is Ballentine’s second stint with the Packers.

Ballentine, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived him and he was claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts. Ballentine briefly caught on with the Cardinals practice squad before finding a place on the Packers active roster at the start of 2022. Green Bay signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

Ballentine signed with the Colts for the 2024 season but was cut loose during training camp.

In 2024, Ballentine appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded six tackles and one forced fumble.