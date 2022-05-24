Packers Claim DT Chris Slayton Off Waivers From 49ers

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed DT Chris Slayton off of waivers from the 49ers on Tuesday, per the NFL transactions wire.

Slayton, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with New York, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

From there, Slayton had brief stints with the Bills and Falcons before the Steelers signed him to their practice squad last year and later signed on with the 49ers. San Francisco cut him loose earlier this week.

During his college career at Syracuse, Slayton recorded 104 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections.