Packers Claim DT Quinton Bohanna Off Waivers From Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed DT Quinton Bohanna off waivers from the Seahawks on Friday.

The Packers placed DT Devonte Wyatt on injured reserve and have been in the market for help at the position in recent days, so it’s not surprising to see them add someone.

Bohanna, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2023, and he caught on with the Lions’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad in 2023 before the Titans’ signed him in December. Tennessee cut him loose coming out of the following preseason and he caught on with Seattle’s practice squad.

Bohanna was later added to the Seahawks’ active roster.

In 2025, Bohanna has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and recorded three tackles and no sacks.