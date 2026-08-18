Packers Claimed DE Arden Walker

Adam Schefter reports that the Packers have claimed DE Arden Walker off of waivers from the Vikings.

Walker, 24, played for two seasons at Missouri before transferring to Colorado for his final three seasons of college football.

He caught on with Minnesota after going undrafted in the 2026 draft.

In his college career, Walker appeared in 51 games and recorded 102 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.