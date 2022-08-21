Packers Cut Two Players

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers are cutting OL Ty Clary and OLB Chauncey Manac.

These are just the latest cuts by Green Bay as they continue to trim their roster down to 80 players prior to the deadline.

Clary, 6-4 and 299 pounds, signed with the Dolphins initially as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.

During his four-year college career, Clary appeared in 39 games and made 34 starts between center and both guard spots.