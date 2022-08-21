Packers Cut Two Players

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers are cutting OL Ty Clary and OLB Chauncey Manac.
These are just the latest cuts by Green Bay as they continue to trim their roster down to 80 players prior to the deadline.
Clary, 6-4 and 299 pounds, signed with the Dolphins initially as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas.
During his four-year college career, Clary appeared in 39 games and made 34 starts between center and both guard spots.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!