Packers Making Six Roster Moves

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers are signing the following three players:

LS Peter Bowden CB LJ Davis CB Don Callis

In correspondence, Green Bay is releasing the following three players:

K James Turner FB Henry Pearson CB Zyon Gilbert

Callis was a four-year starter at East Central University before transferring to Troy University in 2023. He went undrafted in the 2023 draft and participated in Green Bay’s rookie minicamp.

In his college career, Callis played in 31 games recording 103 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 24 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.