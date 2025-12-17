Packers Officially Place OLB Micah Parsons On IR

The Green Bay Packers announced they have officially placed OLB Micah Parsons on injured reserve with his torn ACL.

We have placed Micah Parsons on injured reserve — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 17, 2025

Green Bay left the roster spot open for the time being.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

In 2025, Parsons appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.