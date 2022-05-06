Packers Officially Sign Five More Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have officially signed five more picks from the 2022 NFL Draft to four-year rookie contracts.

The full list includes:

Green Bay has now signed seven of their 11 selections in the draft.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Quay Walker LB Signed 1 Devonte Wyatt DT Signed 2 Christian Watson WR 3 Sean Rhyan OT Signed 4 Romeo Doubs WR 4 Zach Tom OG 5 Kingsley Enagbare DE Signed 7 Tariq Carpenter LB Signed 7 Jonathan Ford DT Signed 7 Rasheed Walker OT 7 Samori Toure WR Signed

Rhyan, 23, was a three-year starter at UCLA and earned a first-team All-PAC 12 selection as a senior. The Packers used the No. 96 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,108,546 contract that includes a $895,306 signing bonus.

During his college career at UCLA, Rhyan appeared in 31 games and made 31 starts at left tackle.