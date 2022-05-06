Packers Officially Sign Five More Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have officially signed five more picks from the 2022 NFL Draft to four-year rookie contracts.
The full list includes:
- OT Sean Rhyan
- DE Kingsley Enagbare
- LB Tariq Carpenter
- DT Jonathan Ford
- WR Samori Toure
Green Bay has now signed seven of their 11 selections in the draft.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Signed
|1
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Signed
|2
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|4
|Zach Tom
|OG
|5
|Kingsley Enagbare
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Tariq Carpenter
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Jonathan Ford
|DT
|Signed
|7
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|7
|Samori Toure
|WR
|Signed
Rhyan, 23, was a three-year starter at UCLA and earned a first-team All-PAC 12 selection as a senior. The Packers used the No. 96 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,108,546 contract that includes a $895,306 signing bonus.
During his college career at UCLA, Rhyan appeared in 31 games and made 31 starts at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!