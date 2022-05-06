Packers Officially Sign Five More Draft Picks

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have officially signed five more picks from the 2022 NFL Draft to four-year rookie contracts. 

The full list includes:

Green Bay has now signed seven of their 11 selections in the draft. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Quay Walker LB Signed
1 Devonte Wyatt DT Signed
2 Christian Watson WR  
3 Sean Rhyan OT Signed
4 Romeo Doubs WR  
4 Zach Tom OG  
5 Kingsley Enagbare DE Signed
7 Tariq Carpenter LB Signed
7 Jonathan Ford DT Signed
7 Rasheed Walker OT  
7 Samori Toure WR Signed

 

Rhyan, 23, was a three-year starter at UCLA and earned a first-team All-PAC 12 selection as a senior. The Packers used the No. 96 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,108,546 contract that includes a $895,306 signing bonus. 

During his college career at UCLA, Rhyan appeared in 31 games and made 31 starts at left tackle.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply