Packers Promoting WR Juwann Winfree

The Green Bay Packers are promoting WR Juwann Winfree from their practice squad to their active roster, according to Winfree’s agent Mike McCartney.

Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad during the past two seasons. He’s bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster this season.

In 2021, Winfree has appeared in three games for the Packers, catching four passes for 30 yards.