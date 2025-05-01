Packers Receive International Exemption For K Alex Hale

The Green Bay Packers were officially granted an international exemption for K Alex Hale on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Hale, 26, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2024. He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Packers signed him to a futures deal in January.

Hale is a native of Gosford, New South Wales, Australia and walked on to Oklahoma State’s football team. He earned Second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.