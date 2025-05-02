Packers Sign Six Draft Picks, 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers officially signed six draft picks to contracts on Friday. The full list includes:

The Packers also signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts:

UNLV CB Johnathan Baldwin Rice T Brant Banks Florida Atlantic S Kahzir Brown Minnesota G Tyler Cooper Delaware CB Tyron Herring South Dakota State RB Amar Johnson Kentucky LB Jamon Johnson Northern Illinois G J.J. Lippe Georgia DL Nazir Stackhouse Georgia Southern RB Jalen White

Oliver, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State. He was a second-team All-BIG 12 selection in 2022 and 2023, but was limited with a right foot injury as a senior.

Oliver is projected to sign a four-year, $4,603,333 contract that includes a $403,333 signing bonus.

For his career, Oliver appeared in 43 games, making 22 starts and recording 23.5 sacks, 134 tackles, five forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.

Stackhouse, 23, began his college career with Georgia in 2020 and won two National Championships with the team.

He was twice named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.

In five seasons with the Bulldogs, Stackhouse appeared in 59 games and recorded 96 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.