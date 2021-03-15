Packers Won’t Tender RFA S Raven Greene

Matt Schneidman reports that the Packers are not tendering an offer to restricted free agent S Raven Greene, meaning he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Greene, 26, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in May. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Greene has dealt with injuries each of his first three seasons in the NFL.

In 2020, Greene appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 42 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and five passes defended.