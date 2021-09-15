Panthers Activate G John Miller From COVID-19 List

The Panthers announced they have activated G John Miller from the COVID-19 list.

John Miller activated from reserve/COVID-19 listhttps://t.co/1RaJooZeYy — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 15, 2021

He was placed on the list at the beginning of the month and missed Week 1 against the Jets.

Miller, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Miller started 14 games for the Panthers at guard and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 50 guard out of 80 qualifying players.