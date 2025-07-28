Panthers Activate Two Off NFI List

The Carolina Panthers announced they have activated DT Bobby Brown and P Sam Martin from the non-football injury list.

They had been placed there at the start of training camp.

Brown, 24, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M. The Rams used the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brown signed a four-year, $4,236,532 rookie contract that included a $756,532 signing bonus. He played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2025, ultimately signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Panthers.

In 2024, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Rams, recording 44 total tackles, four tackles for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.

Martin, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016.

He finished his contract before signing a three-year, $7.05 million deal with the Broncos in 2020. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Bills on a one-year deal.

Buffalo re-signed Martin to a three-year, $7.5 million contract in 2023. He was released earlier this offseason and caught on with the Panthers.

In 2024, Martin appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and punted 54 times with a 46.7 average, five touchbacks and 25 kicks placed inside the 20.