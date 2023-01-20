Panthers Also Rescheduling Interviews With Kellen Moore & Other Candidates

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are also rescheduling head coaching interviews with other candidates including Cowboys OC Kellen Moore.

This comes after Carolina “tentatively” moved Sean Payton’s head coaching interview to Monday, January 23.

Ian Rapoport reported last night that Panthers’ owner David Tepper put Payton’s interview on hold to focus on the tragic death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.

Here’s a list of the Panthers’ candidates:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Interviewed) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Scheduled) Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed) Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Scheduled) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Pending) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested, Declined)

Moore, 33, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

In 2022, the Cowboys ranked No. 11 in total offense, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing, and No. 4 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Panthers coaching search as the news is available.