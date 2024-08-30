Panthers Announce Five Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Deon Cain and OL Brandon Walton to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Panthers have released S Alex Cook, DT Walter Palmore and OL Mason Brooks.

The following is an updated list of the Panthers’ practice squad:

Walton, 26, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2020 before catching on with the Bills. He was later let go by the team and caught on with the Steelers practice squad.

He was waived by the Steelers and then claimed by the Buccaneers. Walton was placed on their practice squad during the 2021 NFL season and was never elevated to the active roster.

Tampa Bay released him in January 2022 but signed him back in February. The Buccaneers went on to sign Walton to another one-year deal in March 2024. He was released in August after making the initial 53-man roster.

In 2023, Walton appeared in four games for the Buccaneers.