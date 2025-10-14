Panthers Cut Two Players Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers announced they waived S Trevian Thomas and also cut OL Darrian Dalcourt from the practice squad.

Panthers waive defensive back, make practice squad changehttps://t.co/l7CHz1qScw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 14, 2025

Thomas, 23, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May. He signed a three-year, $3 million contract but was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Carolina re-signed him to their practice squad in August and promoted him to the active roster later on.

During his college career at Arkansas State, Thomas appeared in 61 games and recorded 257 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight interceptions, nine pass defenses, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and scored two defensive touchdowns.