Panthers Ending Contract Talks With OLB Brian Burns

Josina Anderson reports that the Panthers informed OLB Brian Burns that they will not continue contract talks with him at this time.

Burns, 25, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season which cost them $16.012 million fully guaranteed. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent but the chance remains he could be franchise tagged by Carolina.

In 2023, Burns appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 50 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.

