Panthers Made Three Moves, Activated G Chandler Zavala

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers have activated G Chandler Zavala from injured reserve on Saturday.

The team also released RB DeeJay Dallas and elevated OLB Jeremiah Moon for their upcoming matchup.

Zavala, 26, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First Team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Panthers used the No. No. 114 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him.

Zavala signed a four-year, $4,611,736 rookie contract with the Panthers that includes a signing bonus of $771,736 and an average annual salary of $1,152,934.

In 2025, Zavala has appeared in four games for the Panthers and made two starts.