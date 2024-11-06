Panthers Made Three Moves Including Waiving DT Nick Thurman

The Carolina Panthers announced they have waived DT Nick Thurman on Wednesday.

That leaves the team with four open roster spots for a bevy of players set to come off the injured lists.

Carolina also signed WR Cam Johnson and S Alex Cook to the practice squad.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

OLB Kenny Dyson QB Jack Plummer OL Ja’Tyre Carter G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson WR Deven Thompkins DB Caleb Farley RB Mike Boone WR Dan Chisena C Andrew Raym DT T.J. Smith LB Chandler Wooten TE Stephen Sullivan WR Dax Milne S Alex Cook WR Cam Johnson

Thurman, 29, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2018 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He later signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2019 but was cut loose after a few weeks.

From there, Thurman signed on with the Patriots and bounced on and off their practice squad before being cut with an injury settlement. He went on to have stints with the Falcons and Jaguars before landing with the Panthers ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2024, Thurman has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 19 total tackles and one tackle for loss.