Panthers Make Seven Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have made seven roster moves, including officially signing LB Chandler Wooten off the Cardinals’ practice squad.

#Panthers sign a linebacker, and make some practice squad moves.https://t.co/nAS9A577je — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 18, 2022

They also shook up the practice squad in a big way, signing RB Spencer Brown, LB Delontae Scott and DL Raquan Williams.

To make room, Carolina released DE Austin Larkin, TE Josh Babicz and RB John Lovett.

Wooten, 23, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

Wooten appeared in 32 games over his five-year career at Auburn. He tallied 137 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss. He also added two interceptions, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.