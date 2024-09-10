Panthers Make Six Moves Including Placing DT Derrick Brown On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including placing DT Derrick Brown on injured reserve.

Darin Gantt of the team website confirms Brown will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a meniscus injury in his knee.

Carolina signed veteran DL DeShawn Williams, who was with them last year, and DB Azizi Hearn, along with promoting RB Mike Boone and CB Lonnie Johnson to the active roster.

The team also waived OLB Jamie Sheriff.

Brown, 25, was a three-year starter at Auburn and was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2019. The Panthers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished the final year of his four-year, $23,621,404 rookie contract that included a $14,739,203 signing bonus last season. The organization picked up his fifth-year options for the 2024 season, which is projected to be $11.665 million fully guaranteed.

Carolina signed him to a four-year, $96 million extension back in April that includes $63.165 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and six pass defenses.