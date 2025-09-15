Panthers Placing G Robert Hunt (Biceps) & C Austin Corbett (MCL) On IR

Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters on Monday that both G Robert Hunt and C Austin Corbett will be going on injured reserve, per Joe Person.

Hunt has a torn biceps and Corbett has a sprained MCL. Both were forced out of Sunday’s game with the injury. Both are likely out for a while, more than the minimum four games and potentially for the whole season, though Canales didn’t completely rule out the idea of a return at some point.

Corbett, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022. He re-signed with Carolina on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Corbett appeared in five games for the Panthers with five starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 18 center out of 35 qualifying players.

In 2025, Corbett appeared in two games with two starts at center.

Hunt, 29, was a four-year starter at Louisiana-Lafayette and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors last season. The Dolphins selected him with No. 39 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hunt played out the final year of a four-year, $8,065,741 rookie contract that included a $3,425,993 signing bonus. He then signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Panthers.

In 2025, Hunt appeared in two games for the Dolphins and made tow starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 20 guard out of 67 qualifying players.