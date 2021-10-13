Panthers Re-Sign S Doug Middleton To Practice Squad

The Panthers announced they have re-signed S Doug Middleton to the practice squad.

The Panthers filled their vacancy on the practice squad (created by Washington signing CB Corn Elder to its active roster) by bringing back veteran S Doug Middleton to the practice squad. Middleton, an Appalachian State product, was with the Panthers in training camp. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 13, 2021

He takes the place of CB Corn Elder who was signed away by the Washington Football Team.

Middleton, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the team’s practice squad.

Middleton was on and off of the Jets roster over the next two years before eventually catching on with the Dolphins in 2019.

Since then, Middleton has had brief stints with the Jaguars and Titans. He bounced on and off Jacksonville’s roster last season. He was with the Panthers during training camp.

In 2020, Middleton appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded four total tackles.