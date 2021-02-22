Panthers Re-Signing WR Keith Kirkwood To One-Year Deal

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing WR Keith Kirkwood to a one-year contract on Monday, according to Joe Person.

Carolins also re-signed WR Brandon Zylstra to a new deal on Monday.

Kirkwood, 26, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.

The Panthers signed Kirkwood to a contract last year after the Saints declined to tender Kirkwood a restricted contract. Kirkwood was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

For his career, Kirkwood has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and Panthers while catching 14 passes for 222 yards receiving and two touchdowns.