Panthers Re-Signing WR Keith Kirkwood To One-Year Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing WR Keith Kirkwood to a one-year contract on Monday, according to Joe Person

Keith Kirkwood

Carolins also re-signed WR Brandon Zylstra to a new deal on Monday.

Kirkwood, 26, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.

The Panthers signed Kirkwood to a contract last year after the Saints declined to tender Kirkwood a restricted contract. Kirkwood was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. 

For his career, Kirkwood has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and Panthers while catching 14 passes for 222 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments