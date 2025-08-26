Panthers Releasing LB Krys Barnes

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are releasing LB Krys Barnes, whom Rapoport adds will likely find a new team soon.

Barnes was just signed by the Panthers at the beginning of August and will likely turn his focus to making another roster.

Barnes, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year, but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after.

After three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer. He became an unrestricted free agent and signed on with the Cardinals, where he has spent the past two seasons.

In 2024, Barnes appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 35 tackles and two sacks.