Panthers Restructure Contract Of LB Shaq Thompson

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday that they have restructured the contract of LB Shaq Thompson.

Thompson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

In 2021, Thompson appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 104 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and five pass defenses.

We will have more news on Thompson and his contract as the details become available.