Panthers Restructure OT Taylor Moton & DT Shy Tuttle’s Contracts

The Carolina Panthers have restructured both OT Taylor Moton‘s and DT Shy Tuttle‘s contracts, according to Field Yates.

The move will create approximately $10.7 million in cap space for the 2024 season.

Moton, 30, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal before Carolina franchised Moton in 2021 before signing him to a four-year, $72 million deal.

Moton also restructured his contract last offseason and was set to earn a base salary of $11,000,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Moton appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and started each at right tackle.