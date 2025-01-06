Panthers Sign 10 Players To Futures Deals For 2025 Season

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Milne, 25, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU by the Commanders. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by the team.

He had a stint with the Raiders in August before catching on with Carolina earlier this season.

In 2022, Milne appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and caught six passes on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 40 punts for 311 yards (7.8 YPR) and 15 kickoffs for 300 yards.