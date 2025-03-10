Panthers Sign CB Jaycee Horn To Record Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have signed CB Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract.

Horn will make $25 million per year and receives $70 million guaranteed, which makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

The Panthers have already confirmed the news:

Horn, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024. The fifth-year option for Horn will cost the Panthers $12.472 million for 2025.

In 2024, Horn appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and 13 pass deflections.