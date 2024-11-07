Panthers Sign RB Chuba Hubbard To Four-Year, $33.2M Extension

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are signing RB Chuba Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension.

Rapoport adds that Hubbard will receive a maximum value of $37.2 million, including $15 million in new fully guaranteed money.

Hubbard, 25, was a fourth-round pick to the Panthers out of Oklahoma State in 2021. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal through 2026. Hubbard is in the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $3.1 million.

In 2024, Hubbard has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and rushed 133 times for 665 yards (5.0 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.