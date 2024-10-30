Panthers Sign WR Dax Milne To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Dax Milne to the practice squad.

#Panthers added former Washington wide receiver/returner Dax Milne to the practice squad on Wednesday. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 30, 2024

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

OLB Kenny Dyson QB Jack Plummer OL Ja’Tyre Carter G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson TE Jordan Matthews WR Deven Thompkins LB Jackson Mitchell DB Caleb Farley RB Mike Boone WR Dan Chisena C Andrew Raym DT T.J. Smith LB Chandler Wooten TE Stephen Sullivan WR Dax Milne

Milne, 25, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU by the Commanders. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by the team.

He had a stint with the Raiders in August.

In 2022, Milne appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and caught six passes on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 40 punts for 311 yards (7.8 YPR) and 15 kickoffs for 300 yards.