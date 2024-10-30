Panthers Sign WR Dax Milne To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Dax Milne to the practice squad. 

Carolina’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. OLB Kenny Dyson
  2. QB Jack Plummer
  3. OL Ja’Tyre Carter
  4. G Brandon Walton
  5. WR Praise Olatoke (International)
  6. RB Dillon Johnson
  7. TE Jordan Matthews
  8. WR Deven Thompkins
  9. LB Jackson Mitchell
  10. DB Caleb Farley
  11. RB Mike Boone
  12. WR Dan Chisena
  13. C Andrew Raym
  14. DT T.J. Smith
  15. LB Chandler Wooten
  16. TE Stephen Sullivan
  17. WR Dax Milne

Milne, 25, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU by the Commanders. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by the team. 

He had a stint with the Raiders in August. 

In 2022, Milne appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and caught six passes on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 40 punts for 311 yards (7.8 YPR) and 15 kickoffs for 300 yards. 

