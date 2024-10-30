Panthers Sign WR Dax Milne To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Dax Milne to the practice squad.
#Panthers added former Washington wide receiver/returner Dax Milne to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- QB Jack Plummer
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- G Brandon Walton
- WR Praise Olatoke (International)
- RB Dillon Johnson
- TE Jordan Matthews
- WR Deven Thompkins
- LB Jackson Mitchell
- DB Caleb Farley
- RB Mike Boone
- WR Dan Chisena
- C Andrew Raym
- DT T.J. Smith
- LB Chandler Wooten
- TE Stephen Sullivan
- WR Dax Milne
Milne, 25, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU by the Commanders. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by the team.
He had a stint with the Raiders in August.
In 2022, Milne appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and caught six passes on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 40 punts for 311 yards (7.8 YPR) and 15 kickoffs for 300 yards.
