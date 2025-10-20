Panthers Signing QB Mike White To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers are signing QB Mike White to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero.

Panthers QB Bryce Young suffered an injury last weekend and is not a lock to play this week.

White, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and was on and off their practice squad. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent in 2022 on the original-round tender worth $2.54 million.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Dolphins. He was entering the second year of that deal and owed a $3.5 million base salary for 2024 when Miami cut him loose in August and he quickly caught on with the Bills.

White signed to the active roster before the season ended but he was among the final roster cuts this year. The Bengals signed him to the practice squad, but released him earlier this month.

In 2023, White appeared in six games for the Dolphins and completed five of his six passing attempts for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.