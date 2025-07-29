Patriots Activate TE Austin Hooper From PUP List

The Patriots activated TE Austin Hooper off the PUP list, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Hooper, 30, was drafted in the third round by the Falcons out of Stanford in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.165 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Hooper was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Browns. He was set to make a base salary of $9.5 million in the final two years of the deal when the Browns released him in 2022.

The Titans would later sign Hooper to a one-year, $6 million contract. He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2023 and joined the Patriots on another one-year contract last year.

In 2024, Hooper appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and caught 45 passes for 476 yards receiving and three touchdowns.